Three local venues feature on Ireland’s top eight best festival wedding venues list

There’s good news if you’re planning a festival-style wedding in Carlow and Kilkenny.

Three local places have made it to Ireland’s top eight best festival wedding venues.

Savemyday has revealed their list and among the chosen venues are Langton’s Hotel and Mountain View in Kilkenny, along with Sandbrook House and Gardens in Ballon, Carlow.

The locations have been handpicked for their ability to create the festival-style weddings, a trend that’s becoming increasingly popular.