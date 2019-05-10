Three Loreto Kilkenny students win Bank of Ireland’s TY Academy

Three local girls are among the winners of Bank of Ireland’s TY Academy.

Saidhbhín Reid, Derval McGrath and Ruth D’Arcy from Loreto Secondary School in Kilkenny won the competition final in Dublin with their project titled Penny Pig.

It’s a Gamified App and Money Box that allows the user to save money and become more financially savvy.

Over 600 students across Ireland took part in 6 regional events with 29 students from 25 schools taking part in yesterday’s finals.