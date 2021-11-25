Three masked burglars frightened away from a North Kilkenny home by its owner

Three masked burglars were frightened away from a home in North Kilkenny by the owner.

The three men were wearing dark clothes and possibly balaclavas when they broke in through the front door of the house in Rathlogan, Johnstown at about eight o’clock on Tuesday evening.

The suspects fled the scene after they were disturbed by the homeowner.

They are understood to have sped away in a vehicle in the direction of Galmoy but the homeowner wasn’t able to describe it.

Anyone with information should contact Gardaí in Urlingford.