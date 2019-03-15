Three masked men break in to petrol station in Freshford, Kilkenny

Gardaí are on the hunt for at least three men who broke into a petrol station in Kilkenny in the early hours of this morning.

It happened in Freshford sometime between 1.30am and 5.30am.

The culprits are thought to have gotten in through the roof of the building and they were seen on CCTV with angle grinders.

The alarm went off and it’s understood they left empty-handed.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in that area overnight to get in touch.