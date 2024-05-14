Three people were arrested by Gardaí in Carlow as they tried to make their escape from the town.

There had been reports of a number of men attempting to break into cars in the Graiguecullen area at about 9am on Sunday morning (12th May).

A car, believed to have been involved, was intercepted by Gardaí on Dr Cullen Road but failed to stop.

It was subsequently stopped in the northbound carriage of the M9 with three men arrested and taken to Carlow Garda Station.

The vehicle was then discovered to have been stolen in Dublin earlier that morning.

All three detained were questioned in relation to a number of incidents.

Anybody with further information should contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620.