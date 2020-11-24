Three men found in back of truck thought to have entered the country through Rosslare Port

Investigations are continuing after three men were found in the back of a truck in Dublin.

Gardaí believe the men who were discovered in a trailer at Park West in Clondalkin yesterday afternoon may have come into the country illegally via Rosslare Port.

The driver of the truck found them once he opened the trailer, and they have received medical attention at Ballyfermot Garda Station.

It follows a similar, but unrelated incident in South Kilkenny last month (read about that here) which Gardaí say is still under investigation.