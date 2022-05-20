Bogus callers posing as Gardaí look to ‘inspect money’ at a Co Kilkenny home

A warning has been issued locally about bogus callers.

It’s after three men posing as Gardaí called to a house in Threecastles claiming they needed to inspect money.

Local Gardaí have pointed out that it is not something they do and if a member was calling to your home, even in plain clothes, they will always carry a valid ID card.

You’re urged to contact your local station if you have any concerns about a caller to your home.