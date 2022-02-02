Three new classrooms to be delivered for Kilkenny city primary school

A Kilkenny primary school is getting three new classrooms.

St John’s Senior school in Ballybough Street in the city has gotten approval from the Department of Education.

The plans are for three modular classrooms which will be quicker to build.

Local TD John McGuinness says this will help them accommodate growing numbers.

And he says there is a possibility of a brand new school building in future if the Junior and Senior schools come together:

“It’s hoped that in the future that there may very well be an amalgamation of both John’s schools and they would get a state-of-the-art school in the future. But for the moment they have to cater for their numbers”