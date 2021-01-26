Three restaurants in Carlow and Kilkenny retain Michelin status

Three local eateries have retained their Michelin status.

The latest list was published last night – local restaurants Campagne in Kilkenny City and Lady Helen at Mount Juliet Hotel in Thomastown hold onto their one stars while Sha-Roe Bistro in Clonegal, Carlow keeps its Michelin Bib Gourmand.

Dede in Baltimore, Cork is the newest addition to the star recipients in the Republic of Ireland whose names feature in the 2021 Michelin Guide.

While four more bib gourmand titles have been handed out to Spitalfields in The Coombe and Vople Nera in Dublin, Goldie in Cork City and Table Forty One in Gorey Co Wexford.

Two Star

Patrick Guilbaud and The Greenhouse in Dublin City along with Aimsir in Celbridge.

One Star

In Dublin: Chapter One, Variety Jones and L’Ecrivain in Dublin City and Liath in Blackrock village.

Elsewhere:

Aniar (Galway City)

Loam (Galway City)

Campagne (Kilkenny City)

Lady Helen at Mount Juliet Hotel (Thomastown, Kilkenny)

Wild Honey Inn, Lisdoonvarna (Clare)

House Restaurant at Cliff House Hotel, Ardmore (Waterford)

Ichigo Ichie (Cork City Centre)

Chestnut in Ballydehob, West Cork

Bastion (Kinsale)

The Oak Room at Adare Manor (County Limerick)

In Northern Ireland, three Belfast restaurants – Eipic (Howard Street), Ox (Oxford Street) and The Muddlers Club (Cathedral Quarter) – have also retained their Michelin Star status.

Full Bib Gourmand

1826 Adare (Adare)

Sha-Roe Bistro (Clonegal, Carlow)

Aldridge Lodge (Duncannon)

Chart House (Dingle)

Land to Sea (Dingle)

The Courthouse (Carrickmacross)

Kai (Galway City)

Tartare Café & Wine Bar (Galway City)

Morrissey’s (Doonbeg)

Thyme (Athlone)

Uno Mas (Aungier Street, Dublin City)

Pichet (Trinity Street, Dublin City)

Pigeon House (Clontarf, Dublin)

Richmond (Portobello, Dublin)

In Northern Ireland, five establishments retaining their awards from last year are Balloo House in Killinchy, Newtownards; Noble (Holywood); Wine & Brine (Moira) and Belfast’s Deanes at Queen’s and Home in Wellington Place.

Three new Michelin Green Star restaurants committed to sustainable gastronomy

This year’s Guide sees the introduction of the new Michelin ‘Green Star’ distinction – highlighting restaurants that are leaders in sustainability practices.

Ireland’s three Michelin Green Star recipients are Kai and Loam Restaurant (both Galway City) and Inis Meáin Restaurant & Suites on the Aran Island of Inishmaan in Co. Galway.

Two special awards – highlighting the talent of the restaurant industry

Ross Lewis of Chapter One in Dublin was honoured with the Michelin Chef Mentor award 2021, whilst Noble Restaurant in Holywood won the Michelin Service and Welcome Award 2021.