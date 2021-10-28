Ticketing guidelines for Kilkenny & Carlow’s nightclubs will be published today

Local nightclubs and live venues will find out later exactly what is expected of them this weekend.

New guidelines will be published online this afternoon.

If you are heading to a nightclub in Kilkenny or Carlow you will be required to buy a ticket to enter, at least an hour before you arrive.

Congregating outside of venues will not be allowed.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly will sign the regulations today, and they’ll come into effect tomorrow.