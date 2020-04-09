Tidy your kitchen and drink more water to avoid weight gain says local dietician

Tidying your kitchen is the easiest way to make sure you don’t put on too much weight during the coronavirus shutdown.

That’s according to a HSE Dietician, who’s warning against trying to go on a strict diet.

With so many more of us home all day during the pandemic there’s a high risk of snacking and grazing.

Aislinn Murphy has been telling The Way it Is that studies tell us a messy kitchen is your enemy:

“Research shows that a messy kitchen it can result in us over eating by a whopping 25% believe it or not:

She said “If we come into a highly cluttered kitchen, our sub conscience is promising us that it is a form of stress and we can actually overeat so even by tidying up we are using our muscles and a bit of active living and the by product of that is that we eat less as well”.

Aislinn also says that drinking more water is one of the easiest ways to stop overeating.

She says eight glasses or more a day would make a huge difference and that when people are roaming around the house feeling peckish, it just means they’re thirsty.