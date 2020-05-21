Tiger King-inspired micro-opera is part of the offerings replacing this year’s Carlow Arts Festival

A Tiger King-inspired micro-opera is among the digital offerings replacing this year’s Carlow Arts Festival.

The traditional June festival had to be called off due to the pandemic but organisers are still trying to showcase their artists in six ”slices” of online shows over the summer.

The next installment is on the 6th of June and Director Jo Mangan says it’ll be an exciting mix:

“So what we’re doing this year is we’re really excited to be sharing fairly dramatically different works with you throughout a period of time, so we’re not limiting ourself to just the weekend in June which would be our main weekend, we’re doing some work throughout the summer, but the 6th of June is our big piece that we want to chat about today, and we’re calling all of those elements that we are going to drop over the summer “slices” because we are not getting the full pizza pie this year we’re just getting slices of it”.