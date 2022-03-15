Time to consider changing our stance on neutrality says Carlow Kilkenny Green TD and Minister of State

We have to consider changing our stance of Ireland’s neutrality according to the Heritage Minister and local Green TD.

Malcolm Noonan says he backs a greater role for the Irish army in an EU defence force and other global security initiatives.

He was speaking to KCLR news at an event at James Stephen’s Barracks in Kilkenny on Monday ahead of the deployment of 130 local troops on a peacekeeping mission to Syria.

Minister Noonan called for the investment in our defence forces to be doubled after a recent report found chronic underfunding of our military.

The Taoiseach has suggested that we have Citizen’s Convention on our neutrality and Minister Noonan that debate needs to happen urgently because of the threats that are out there:

“The last 3 or 4 weeks has turned global geo-politics on its head, and in that regard I think Ireland needs to be part of a wider European response to these issues”