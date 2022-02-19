Time to “move on” says Kilkenny business owner, following Government decision on mask wearing.

A Professor of Immunology says the success of Ireland’s vaccination campaign is to thank for ending the need for mask wearing.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin accepted NPHET’s advice that masks will no longer be needed in shops, public transport and schools from February 28th.

It’s also recommended not to test healthy people under 55 who have covid symptoms.

Professor Luke O’Neill of Trinity College says Ireland is in a better place than other countries in Europe:

Meanwhile, a local business owner has been welcoming the decision to abandon the use of face masks in all but health care settings.

Speaking to Edward Hayden on this morning’s Saturday Show, Pat Crotty of Kilkenny’s Paris Texas, says it’s time to move on.