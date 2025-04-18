Tinryland locals got good news recently with planning permission granted for their new Community Hub.

The volunteer-led project will see a space previously used for offices turned into the new hub and will aim to create a space for locals to connect and participate in community life.

With fire safety and disability accessibility certifications being worked on, it’s hoped the community space will open soon.

Chair of the committee, Mary Ryan, told KCLR it will start out as a tearoom with a plan to develop it further over time.