Carlow Live and Local rolls out more music this evening at Visual.

Tinryland talent Shane Hennessy will be supported by Dale Bolger in a gig from 7:30pm

Tickets are limited (see here) but free, with support from theĀ Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.

Listen back to the virtuoso guitarist & composer’s chat with our Sue Nunn on The Way It Is here: