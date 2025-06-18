The revised General Scheme of the Broadcasting (Amendment) Bill was under the microscope last night.

The Joint Committee on Arts, Media, Communications, Culture and Sport welcomed a number of representatives from across the sector for pre-legislative scrutiny. (More here).

Including Kilkenny woman Jackie O’Neill who’s recently taken up position as Compliance and Development Coordinator with Community Radio Ireland and also our own CEO John Purcell, Chair of Independent Broadcasters of Ireland.

Committee Chair, Tipperary North / North West Labour TD Alan Kelly, quipped about the importance of local media in his area noting; “I come from a rural area Tipp FM, Tipp Midwest Radio, I better say KCLR as well considering about one fifth, one twentieth, one eighteenth maybe of my constituency, I won’t say what percentage of my vote it’s a lot less trust me!”

It was then playfully suggested he’d make the News and possibly tip local Fianna Fáil counterpart John McGuinness off the slot. (He didn’t, check here).