KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Tipperary Town house fire has claimed the life of one man
The blaze boke out in the early this morning (Tuesday, 27 October)
A man has died in a house fire in county Tipperary.
Gardaí and fire services responded to a blaze at 5am this morning at St Michael’s Avenue in Tipperary town.
After extinguishing the fire, the body of a man in his thirties was found inside.
His body remains at the scene while a technical examination is due to take place.
Anyone with information or witnessed the incident are being asked to contact Gardaí in Tipperary.