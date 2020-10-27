KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Tipperary Town house fire has claimed the life of one man

The blaze boke out in the early this morning (Tuesday, 27 October)

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 27/10/2020
Gardai (Garda vector/freephotos/Pixabay)
A man has died in a house fire in county Tipperary.

Gardaí and fire services responded to a blaze at 5am this morning at St Michael’s Avenue in Tipperary town.

After extinguishing the fire, the body of a man in his thirties was found inside.

His body remains at the scene while a technical examination is due to take place.

Anyone with information or witnessed the incident are being asked to contact Gardaí in Tipperary.

