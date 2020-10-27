Tipperary Town house fire has claimed the life of one man

A man has died in a house fire in county Tipperary.

Gardaí and fire services responded to a blaze at 5am this morning at St Michael’s Avenue in Tipperary town.

After extinguishing the fire, the body of a man in his thirties was found inside.

His body remains at the scene while a technical examination is due to take place.

Anyone with information or witnessed the incident are being asked to contact Gardaí in Tipperary.