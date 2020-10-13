Tipperary’s Patrick Quirke to begin attempt to overturn murder conviction today

Patrick Quirke will today begin his attempt to overturn his conviction for the murder of Bobby ‘Mr Moonlight’ Ryan.

Last year, the 50-year-old farmer from Breanshamore, Co Tipperary, was jailed for life after being found guilty of murdering the local DJ.

Bobby Ryan’s body was found by Patrick Quirke in an underground run-off tank on Mary Lowry’s farm in Fawnagown, Co. Tipperary in April 2013.

Bobby, a local DJ who went by the name Mr Moonlight, was in a relationship with Ms Lowry when he went missing almost two years previous.

Quirke had an affair with her before Bobby came on the scene, and the prosecution claimed he killed his love rival to rekindle the relationship.

He was convicted by majority verdict last year following a 13-week trial.

His appeal will focus on issues raised during the many days of legal argument held in the absence of the jury.

It has been set down for three days with a judgement likely to be reserved until a later date.