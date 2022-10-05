Tirlán apologises to milk suppliers after people got statements in the post that weren’t intended for them

Tirlán has apologised to its milk suppliers and reviewing procedures after a data breach.

In a statement to KCLR, it says an investigation is underway after several got August Statements in the post with information that was not intended for them, but for other individual suppliers.

KCLR Agriculture Correspondent Matt O’Keeffe says it appears it’s widespread which is disappointing:

“People’s private business is their private business and they expect that it will be managed in that manner, so it’s a major disappointment,” said Matt.