Tirlán have secured planning permission for a major development at their dairy processing plant in Ballyconra, just outside Ballyragget.

It’s been noted that the works intend to modernise as well as expand the company’s operations in North Kilkenny.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of the works, a new two-storey process building will be constructed, alongside a 6-bay intake and dispatch canpoy with an associated welfare building.

There will also be a new refrigeration building constructed, with roof-mounted mechanical equipment, a transformer enclosure, and a hot and cold water storage tank.