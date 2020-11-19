Today we honour men across Carlow and Kilkenny

Local men say today is an important opportunity to highlight their key issues.

Today marks International Men’s Day, an annual event which is being celebrated in over 70 countries.

Our reporter Shauna McHugh’s been out about about chatting to shoppers, many of whom were unaware of the significance of the date.

She’s been asking them too about the problems they feel are affecting the modern man.

Meanwhile, as part of a free HSE webinar today, experts will reveal that the strong and silent male stereotype is starting to change.

Dr Noel Richardson, from the National Centre for Men’s Health in IT Carlow, says public figures speaking out is helping to change that.