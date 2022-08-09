Today’s jobs announcement from MTS is not just good for Carlow town but the region as a whole according to Minister of State Robert Troy

The Minister for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation, Robert Troy TD has welcomed this morning’s announcement of 45 new jobs in Carlow.

The construction materials testing laboratory MTS is to create the jobs in the areas of administration, management, laboratory and field technicians, sales and marketing. (See our earlier story here).

In a further €2.5 million investment, the company also aims to increase its overall testing capacity, and add specialised testing services in the next two to three years.

Speaking to KCLR News at the launch Minister Troy said announcements of this nature are good not only for Carlow, but for the entire region.

Hear what he and others at the launch earlier had to say to our John Moynihan for The Way It Is: