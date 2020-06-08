Tom O’Neill elected Cathaoirleach of Carlow Co Co

Tom O’Neill is the new Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council.

The Fine Gael Cllr was elected this afternoon at the first socially distanced meeting in the GB Shaw Theatre at Visual and takes over the role from Fianna Fail’s John Pender.

Cllrs heard the local authority is facing a budget decifit of €5.4m in 2020 due to the pandemic.

But there has been uproar when they found out the discretionary fund was not going available this year.

Members were angry they weren’t informed before now because the money is used for important local community and voluntary groups and services.