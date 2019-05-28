Cats legend Tommy pays tribute to Tullaroan legend Dick Walsh

Kilkenny legend Tommy Walsh has been paying tribute to the President of Tullaroan GAA who has passed away at the aged of 101.

Dick Walsh (The Church) played a huge part in the life of the local club since he was a child and served as President for the last 14 years.

He played on the Tullaroan team that won the county final in 1948 and represented Kilkenny in the national league during the 50s.

All Ireland winner Tommy says the respect locally for the man known as ”Dick Of The Church” was shown by the huge turn-out when his 100th Birthday was celebrated on St Patrick’s Day last year.