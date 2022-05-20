Top award for Young Environmentalists in Coláiste Mhuire Johnstown in Co Kilkenny

Students from Coláiste Mhuire in Johnstown have been honoured at the Young Environmentalists Awards.

Their project The Irish Wildlife Club claimed a Special Award for raising awareness during an online ceremony on Thursday.

The local group hosted a presentation and Q&A Session with the junior cycle students every Thursday on the different species of Irish wildlife.

The hope was to educate young people and celebrate Irish Wildlife and its place in our environment.

The YEA programme run by Eco Unesco, recognises and rewards the efforts of young people aged 10-18 years old for taking positive environmental action.

Over 2,000 young people have been involved in this year’s programme.