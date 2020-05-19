Top health officials to be questioned by Dáil committee over Covid-19 response

Dr Tony Holohan and the heads of the HSE and the Department of Health will be among the first people to be questioned by the Dail’s new Covid-19 committee

Local TD John McGuinness is one of the TDs on the Oireachtas Special Committee examining the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The first three formal sessions are on today after electing Michael McNamara as Chair last week.

Contact tracing, infection control in congregated settings and the safe reopening of the economy are among the topics up for discussion over the course of the day.