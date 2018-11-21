Top prizes for Carlow and Kilkenny at Business Women of the Year Awards

A Carlow native has won CEO of the Year at the Image Magazine Business Women of the Year awards.

Breda Quigley from Hacketstown runs The Q Cafe Company which specialises in contract catering, operating staff restaurants and cafes in the business, industry and healthcare sectors.

The enterprise employs 180 staff with contracts across Ireland including Kilkenny.

She dedicated her win to her brother Jim who died two weeks ago.

Breda told KCLR news it’s a great honour to win the award.

Kilkenny’s Nora Twomey Co-founder and Director, Cartoon Saloon was named the Overall Business woman of the Year.