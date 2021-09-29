Tour of Samaritans branches in UK & Ireland leaves Kilkenny City for Bagenalstown in Carlow this morning

A visit of the 201 Samaritans branches in the UK and Ireland moves from Kilkenny through Carlow today.

David Matthews began his journey to raise money for and awareness of the services provided two years ago (more about the trip here).

On Monday evening he landed in Mullinavat, leaving there yesterday (Tuesday) morning for Kilkenny City.

From 9am today (Wednesday) he’ll depart for Arklow, stopping off in Bagenalstown first, and he’s been telling KCLR News the support on the ground’s been great: