Tourism Boost As Local Groups Celebrated at Pride of Place Awards

There’s a huge boost to tourism locally, as one Kilkenny group claimed an overall win at last night’s Pride of Place awards.

The Graiguenamanagh Tourism Hub took home the award in the Community Tourisim Initiative Category.

Martin O’Brien, Chair of the Hub, expressed his delight at winning the highley coveted award.

Mullinavat Village won the Silver Award in their “Village” category, while Thomastown Recreational Amenity were highly commended at the all-island awards, which acknowledge and celebrate the work of local communities.

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Pat Fitzpatrick, told KCLR News that the awards are testament to the work of local community groupings.