Town Planner: People, Place & Participation to be held in Carlow next month

Carlow is getting set to host a major conference for people interested in planning the future of our local towns and cities.

Town Planners: People, Place and Participation will be held in VISUAL on October 11th featuring planners, community workers, artists and more.

The Callan Workhouse Union will be there as one of the cultural producers on the day.

Speaking to KCLR News, Éilis Lavelle from the union says it’s a chance to brainstorm for the future & anybody can attend.

More details here