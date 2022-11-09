KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Toy Retailers predict this year’s Christmas top sellers

The DreamToys list shows eight of the top twelve most sought-after presents

Photo of Stephen Byrne Stephen Byrne09/11/2022
Toy Shop (Image by Victoria Model from Pixabay)
Toy Shop (Image by Victoria Model from Pixabay)

Toy retailers have predicted this year’s Christmas top sellers will include Barbies, Pokemon and Paw Patrol.

But the annual DreamToys list shows eight of the top twelve most sought-after presents will cost less than €40 as parents deal with the cost of living crisis.

Gabby's Dollhouse
Gabby's Dollhouse

The Toy Retailers Association’s top picks also include a dollhouse, Star Wars Lego and a cuddly giraffe

  1. Barbie Cutie Reveal Doll – Mattel UK
  2. Gabby’s Purrfect Dollhouse – Spin Master Toys UK
  3. Heroes of Goo Jit Zu Goo Shifters Hero Pack – Character Options
  4. GiGi the Giraffe – Character Options
  5. Little Live Pets – Mama Surprise – MooseToys
  6. Magic Mixies Mixlings Magic Castle Playset – MooseToys
  7. PAW Patrol Big Truck Pups-Themed Vehicles – Spin Master Toys UK
  8. Pokémon Elite Trainer Box– Asmodee UK
  9. Rainbow High Series 4 Fashion Doll – MGA Entertainment
  10. Sink N’ Sand Game – Spin Master Toys UK
  11. Original 7.5” Squishmallows – Jazwares
  12. LEGO Star Wars Hoth AT-ST – LEGO Company
Barbie Cutie Reveal
Barbie Cutie Reveal
