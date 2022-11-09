KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Toy Retailers predict this year’s Christmas top sellers
The DreamToys list shows eight of the top twelve most sought-after presents
Toy retailers have predicted this year’s Christmas top sellers will include Barbies, Pokemon and Paw Patrol.
But the annual DreamToys list shows eight of the top twelve most sought-after presents will cost less than €40 as parents deal with the cost of living crisis.
The Toy Retailers Association’s top picks also include a dollhouse, Star Wars Lego and a cuddly giraffe
- Barbie Cutie Reveal Doll – Mattel UK
- Gabby’s Purrfect Dollhouse – Spin Master Toys UK
- Heroes of Goo Jit Zu Goo Shifters Hero Pack – Character Options
- GiGi the Giraffe – Character Options
- Little Live Pets – Mama Surprise – MooseToys
- Magic Mixies Mixlings Magic Castle Playset – MooseToys
- PAW Patrol Big Truck Pups-Themed Vehicles – Spin Master Toys UK
- Pokémon Elite Trainer Box– Asmodee UK
- Rainbow High Series 4 Fashion Doll – MGA Entertainment
- Sink N’ Sand Game – Spin Master Toys UK
- Original 7.5” Squishmallows – Jazwares
- LEGO Star Wars Hoth AT-ST – LEGO Company