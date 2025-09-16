Traffic’s expected to build along a number of key local routes this morning as National Ploughing Championships gets underway.

It’s the first of three days of the major annual agricultural event which returns to Screggan in Tullamore and is expecting 300,000 attendees across its run.

Those travelling from Kilkenny are advised to take the Grey Route with day-trippers from Carlow to use the Yellow Route – full details here and stay tuned for updates as Gardaí ask motorists to ditch the sat-nav in favour of following the signage and steward direction.

There will be partial road closures in place on the N52 between Tullamore and Birr, while local road closures will also be in place around Mucklagh village.

President of Ireland Michael D Higgins will officially open the 2025 offering.

There’s a host of activities set to roll out – here’s how today is shaping up:

