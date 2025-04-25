An 18 year old teenage girl has died in a single-car collision near Cahir in County Tipperary.

The incident happened at Kilaldry Bridge, Kilmoyler, at around 10pm last night.

ADVERTISEMENT

The young woman’s car left the road and entered the River Aherlow.

Her body was recovered from the water this morning by members of the Garda Water Unit and a technical examination is currently taking place at the scene.

GardaI­ in Cahir are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or been in the Kilmoyler to please contact them.