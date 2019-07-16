Transformation of iconic Kilkenny Mayfair building should be complete by end of 2020

The transformation of the old Mayfair building into the new headquarters for Kilkenny Library should be complete by the end of next year.

It’s hoped works can start towards the end of this year.

The council says there won’t be any change to the services provided in Loughboy and Carnegie libraries and this new building will be accessible from 8am to 10pm through the My Open Library scheme.

As well as being the library headquarters it will be a multi-use space which will cater for concerts and other events.

Concerns were raised about the lack of parking on site but Director of Services, Mary Mulholland says there is plenty of parking spaces in the city centre adding that encouraging more pedestrian and cycle use is one of the objectives in the overall masterplan for the site.

However she did say that there will be ‘blue-badge’ parking on site for disabled and elderly people.