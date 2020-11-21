Travel Talk on KCLR Breakfast (Friday, 20 November 2020)

We may be still under level 5 restrictions, during which unnecessary travel is advised against, but evidence appears to show that many people are flying.

As Ireland turned Orange under the EU’s traffic light system for travel this week, it left many wondering what that means and how it impacts on plans moving to and from the country.

Testing kicked off at Dublin Airport while Irish Ferries‘ summer schedule has launched with a clear cancellation policy. But just how flexible will that company, and others in the industry, be in the future? And will we all be paying the cost of Covid-19 with all foreseeable holidays.

Tom Britton from Marble City Travel joins our John Walsh most Fridays for a chat about all things travel, giving advice and answering queries, including those above.

To ask your question you can email [email protected] or text/WhatsApp to 083 306 96 96 during show times (7-10am weekdays).

Also covered were Ireland’s place in the latest Lonely Planet listings, National Geographic‘s Best of the World focus, Ryanair‘s Black Friday offerings and more.

This week’s slot began though with one KCLR Breakfast listener’s gratitude.

Listen back here: