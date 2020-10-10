Travel Talk on KCLR Breakfast (Friday, 9 October 2020)

At a time when we can’t leave our counties for non essential travel, it seems leaving the country’s a tough task too!

Tom Britton was back on KCLR Breakfast on Friday to talk about Ireland’s new Green List and where it might sit in the EU traffic light system.

We heard too about the last of the British Airways 747 fleet and the Carlow / Kilkenny connections!

There’s good news for Cork Airport and Lonely Planet’s compiled the Eight Must-See Destinations for Ireland.

American politics gets a mention, we find out about Virgin Hyperloop One and those moments when you meet somebody abroad & you recognise them from home!

Listen back here: