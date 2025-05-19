The Mayfair Library in Kilkenny will today (Monday 19th) host a photography display, to mark the beginning of Traveller Pride week 2025.

The “Unfiltered” exhibition aims to capture the lived experiences, culture, and community of Travellers in Kilkenny over the past 15 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The official opening of the exhibition takes place at 1pm, and it will run throughout the week until Friday.

Speaking to KCLR News, Community Worker with the Kilkenny Traveller Community Movement Kathleen Cash said that the exhibition should be the start of an exciting few days.

“It’ll be great now for the community, especially to have somewhere like the library”, she said, “it’s the first year that they’re going with the library, so for the traveller community it will be great, hopefully we’ll have a good turnout and it’ll be a nice few days, it will be a lovely exhibition with the photographs and everything, and hopefully the weather will be good as well for it.”

On Thursday (22nd), Carlow Traveller Forum will host a Traveller pride event at St. Catherine’s Community Services Centre at 11am, which aims to empower the next generation of Irish travellers, and highlight traveller history.