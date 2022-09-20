Carlow’s Eamonn Treacy wins Senior Conventional title at National Ploughing Championships

Carlow ploughman Eamonn Treacy is the All Ireland Champion again.

The Garyhill farmer has topped the rankings in the Senior competition on the opening day of the 2022 National Ploughing Championships.

He’ll be competing in the World Ploughing Championships at Ratheniska tomorrow Wednesday and Thursday.

But today’s victory in the Irish national tournament means his place is already secured at next years World Championships which he has already won three times.

Eamonn’s son Sean took 5th place in today’s Senior Conventional Test match in which he was competing against his father.