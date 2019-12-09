Trees down in Kilkenny following Storm Atiyah

Carlow and Kilkenny appear to have escaped the worst of Storm Atiyah but there is some damage as a result of the high winds.

Locally here’s reports of 2 trees down at Bishop Birch Community centre in Kilkenny city – Crews have also been dealing with trees down early this morning at Kilmurray in Thomastown, another in Kilmacow and one between Callan and Knocktopher near the turn off for Camphill.

ESB networks says its crews are dealing with several power outages – parts of the southwest are among the worst affected.

Jean Byrne from Met Eireann says conditions will improve today but more stormy weather is expected tonight: