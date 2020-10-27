Trial date due to be set today for those accused of the murder of a Carlow native in Australia

Five people accused of the murder of a Carlow Town native in Australia earlier this year are to get their trial date today.

Cian English moved with his family from Bullock Park to Brisbane in 2011.

The 19 year old is understood to have died following a fall from a balcony on May 23 as he tried to escape an armed robbery in a Queensland suberb.

Three men & two 16 year old girls have been charged with his murder as well as stealing, robbery, torture & deprivation of liberty.

All are due before Southport Magistrates Court today when a trial date will be set.