Tributes are being paid to Anthony Mulhearn from Mullinavat in South Kilkenny who died suddenly in New Jersey
The 24 year old was struck by a train last Thursday
Tributes are being paid to a young South Kilkenny man who has died suddenly in the US.
24 year old Anthony Mulhearn from Mullinavat is believed to have been struck by a train in New Jersey last Thursday.
Mullinavat GAA, Waterford Youth Arts and Good Counsel College where he was a past pupil of have all been expressing their sadness at his passing.
Image: Mullinavat GAA FacebookFuneral arrangements are yet to be made.