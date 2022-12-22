Tributes are being paid to Anthony Mulhearn from Mullinavat in South Kilkenny who died suddenly in New Jersey

Tributes are being paid to a young South Kilkenny man who has died suddenly in the US.

24 year old Anthony Mulhearn from Mullinavat is believed to have been struck by a train in New Jersey last Thursday.

Mullinavat GAA, Waterford Youth Arts and Good Counsel College where he was a past pupil of have all been expressing their sadness at his passing.

Image: Mullinavat GAA FacebookFuneral arrangements are yet to be made.