Tributes being paid to young Graiguecullen girl who passed away this week

Condolences are being paid to the family of a little Graiguecullen girl who lost her battle with cancer this week.

Graiguecullen GAA have taken to their Facebook page to pay tribute to Heather Cowan whose funeral is taking place today in St Clare’s Church.

The local club have said they’re “heartbroken for the family” and she was “adored and loved by everyone”.

She passed away on Wednesday in Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital in Crumlin.