Tributes are paid to former Kilkenny County Councillor Andy Cotterell

Tributes are being paid to former Kilkenny County Councillor Andy Cotterell who has died.

He served on the local authority from 1979-2004 as a member of Fine Gael and served as Cathaoirleach in 1986/87.

An auctioneer by profession, he was also well known as a champion of his native Inistioge.

Current Cathaoirleach of the County Council Fidelis Doherty remembers him fondly, and says he was a dedicated champion of Inistoige and Woodstock.

Fine Gael TD John Paul Phelan, former Cathaoirleach Paul Cuddihy, and Cllr Michael Doyle have also been paying tribute on KCLR as well as former Labour Mayor of Kilkenny Seán Ó hArgain.