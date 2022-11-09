Tributes paid to young Carlow camogie player who’s died suddenly

The camogie family in Carlow are mourning the loss of a young local woman who’s died suddenly.

Rachel O’Connor passed away on Tuesday at St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny after being taken ill.

Rachel played with Naomh Brid Camogie Club and won an All Ireland minor title with Carlow in 2017.

Carlow County Camogie have been paying tribute saying she was a lively player and extending sympathy to her heartbroken family, friends and teammates.

Rachel will be laid to rest in St mary’s Cemetery, Carlow on Friday after funeral Mass at the Holy Family Church in Askea.