Tributes paid to “beautiful young soul” Kilkenny College student Jack de Bromhead

“Always cherished, always loved, frozen in time with a beautiful young soul”.

Part of an online tribute paid by the family of Waterford teenager Jack de Bromhead who died in a racing accident at the weekend.

The equestrian world is in mourning after the 13-year-old fell from his horse at Rossbeigh Beach during the Glenbeigh Races in Kerry on Saturday.

He’d just moved to Kilkenny College where it’s understood he was starting second year.

His funeral will take place on Wednesday in Butlerstown in Waterford – his notice includes the following tribute:

“On September 3rd we said goodbye to our extraordinary, beautiful 13 year old son, Jack.

A one-of-a-kind child who touched all our lives in the best way possible – he will be forever present in our lives. Always cherished, always loved, frozen in time with a beautiful young soul. He was an amazing son who told us he loved us every day – an over-brimming heart of loyalty, empathy, patience, pluck, courage and how he made us laugh!

Not only the perfect, funny, loving son but also an incredible, loving brother to our beautiful daughters, his twin sister Mia and his little sister, Georgia. He always had their back and was fiercely loyal and kind. Our hearts are truly broken.

He made so many friends wherever he went and they felt his special, unique and loyal touch on their lives too. We ask that they please celebrate and love him as we know he would have wished.

Jack has lived so many more years than the thirteen – he filled every moment of his days, always busy, forever curious grasping at life and new interests. The passion he had for his family and friends extended to all his hobbies and interests – too many to fit into 13 years and certainly too busy to spend more than a minute more than he had to in the classroom! It started with his work on the farm, the tractor, the cattle, the ponies and horses. He was a passionate expert on them all by the time he was 10. By 11 he was offering expert advice and consultation to his father on training horses as he developed his father’s passion for all aspects of racing.

He recently started at a new school and by day 2 had already made a huge number of new friends to add to all his closest friends from home – Jack’s friendships were of the deep and loyal kind and treasured by him.

Jack, you will be with us always at home in your family and friends’ hearts. Always present, always cherished with so many memories from your packed, extraordinary life.

Deeply loved and missed by your parents, Henry and Heather, your sisters Mia and Georgia, your grandparents Andrew, Marian, Harry and Sally, your aunts and uncles, extended family and friends.”

Meanwhile, Horse Sport Ireland has announced support services are available to anyone affected by the tragic loss of Jack and they are urging the families of any young people, in particular, to reach out to them at [email protected]