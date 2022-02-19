Tributes Paid To Wexford Council Worker

A local councillor says the death of a Wexford County Council worker who died during the clean up after Storm Eunice is ‘tragic’.

The 59 year old father has been named locally as Billy Kinsella.

He was hit by a tree in Ballythomas while clearing debris in the north of County Wexford yesterday morning.

Gardai and the Health and Safety Authority are investigating.

Gorey Councillor Andrew Bolger says it’s devastating news.

Meanwhile, ESB crews are working to restore power this morning to thousands of homes hit by Storm Eunice.

Crews are being drafted in from less impacted areas and Northern Ireland to help restore electricity in the south.

The main areas affected by outages are Waterford, Wexford, Cork, and Kerry.