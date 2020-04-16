Tributes to our “fantastic frontline” in Kilkenny

Two healthcare workers at St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow Kilkenny have died after testing positive for Covid-19.

Tributes are being paid to the man and the woman by their colleagues at St Luke’s who are devastated by the news. It’s believed they were both aged in their 40s and 50s.

KCLR also understands the man may have been isolating at home while the woman was being treated in hospital locally. It brings to three the number of healthcare workers nationally who’ve died after contracting Covid-19.

As of lunchtime yesterday, the number of healthcare workers diagnosed with coronavirus is 2,872.

Local priest Fr Paddy Byrne has praised the “fantastic frontline” workers. “I pray for them and their families,” he told KCLR.

He also said it was “important” for people to keep in mind that the vast majority of healthcare workers who contract the illness are recovering and getting back to work.