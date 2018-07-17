Tributes to South Kilkenny man as Gardaí upgrade investigation to murder

Tributes are being paid to a young Kilkenny man and musician who has died in hospital following an assault in Waterford City.

Damien O’Brien from Kilmacow who was a member of the band Chimpanbee was out socialising on the night of the 7th July when he was assaulted on John Street in the city at about 3am.

He died in hospital in Cork on Friday last and Gardaí have now confirmed a murder investigation has been launched.

Ger Reid was a cousin of the 28-year-old and lead singer in their band. He said his death is an immense loss.