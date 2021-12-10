Tullow area has highest incidence rate of covid in Carlow

Tullow currently has the highest incidence rate of Covid-19 in Co. Carlow.

Figures published for the fortnight up to midnight on Tuesday show the area with a rate of 1 thousand 812 per 100 thousand population.

338 cases were confirmed there in that time frame.

The Carlow town area is next highest at 1 thousand 695 after 384 positive test results were returned.

Both are above the national average rate of 1355.

The Muinebheag electoral area is the only one in the county with a below average rate of 1 thousand 215 per 100 thousand population.

190 covid positive cases were confirmed there in that 2 week period.